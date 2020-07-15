Charlotte Flair Reveals What She Originally Wanted to Do With Her NXT Return

✖

WWE's Charlotte Flair is taking a much-deserved break after pretty much pulling triple duty for a while on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. At one point she was even NXT Champion, where she ended up facing Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai on several occasions before losing the belt to Shirai. It turns out that there was something she had hoped to fit into her most recent NXT run that didn't end up happening, and she revealed what that was during the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. During the episode, Nikki Bella brought up the topic of working with Stephanie McMahon, and that's when Charlotte revealed a storyline she had hoped would happen during her time in NXT (via Pro Wrestling Sheet).

“Me too! I keep pitching it,” Flair said. “I hope they go there. Because I spent some time in NXT recently, I was really hoping that I could get into that with Triple H. Being, like, the brat and then him being like, ‘I made you!’ Because of NXT. But … maybe later down the road.”

After hearing her pitch, gotta say that this could be a delightful program between McMahon and Flair, and here is to hoping it happens. Flair is fantastic on the mic, and few can even touch McMahon in a promo, so having the two of them together? That could be great.

Who knows, maybe this could be a nice angle for Survivor Series this year since NXT is such a big part of that pay-per-view these days.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Tegan Nox will look to complete her remarkable comeback story by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai. Elsewhere, new NXT Champion Keith Lee will usher in the black-and-gold's Limitless era, while Damian Priest looks for payback in a rematch with Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from The Great American Bash tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Champion addresses his big win

Do you want to see Flair vs McMahon? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.