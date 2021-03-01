WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal

✖

Though her time on WWE's main roster has been rocky so far, Friday Night SmackDown's Chelsea Green has reportedly signed a new three-year deal with the company according to Fightful Select. After working in both Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, Green signed with the company in late 2018, and her initial deal was reportedly set to expire this summer had she not agreed to the extension.

Green became a consistent presence on NXT television (after dealing with a broken wrist) in early 2020 as a member of the Robert Stone Brand. She floated around the NXT Women's Championship picture but came up short in a six-way No. 1 contender's ladder match and was quietly called up to the main roster shortly after.

Paul Heyman's departure as executive director of Raw left Green in limbo, and she was absent from television until appearing on the Nov. 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, she broke her wrist again during her first match on the Blue Brand and was immediately off television again. No word yet on when she'll be back in action.

Just like the rest of my career, I couldn’t have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn’t be fit for my wild journey.

I’m headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back! 💙 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 14, 2020

Green has been sporadically posting updates on her return on social media ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen)

LEG DAY but still gotta flex the lil guns 💪🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/SacBAvrkIW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 25, 2021

What do you think Green will do once she's back on television? Let's hear your predictions in the comments below!