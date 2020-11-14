Chelsea Green Suffers Broken Wrist During WWE SmackDown Debut Match

Chelsea Green made her main roster debut during SmackDown on Friday night in a bit of a surprise. She participated in what was originally announced as a triple threat between Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina Snuka. However, after a backstage interview with Natalya, Green was shown lurking in the background. The match was changed to a fatal four-way just before the bell ring and Green made her entrance.

About one minute into the match, Green was kicked off the ring apron by Morgan and was never seen in action again. Morgan went on to win the match, and fans speculated on whether Green was injured. Unfortunately, that was confirmed to be the case.

Later on Friday evening, it was confirmed that she broke her left wrist in the match. A devastating set back in her debut, but this likely will not be the last we see from her on the blue brand. Green suffered the same injury in March of 2019 during her first match at an NXT television taping. The injury kept her out three months.

Early Saturday morning, Green confirmed she was heading into surgery. She wrote, "Just like the rest of my career, I couldn't have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn't be fit for my wild journey. I'm headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back!"

Green's fiance Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) also posted to social media, writing, "Welp, tonight was bittersweet. I've seen her get told 'no' by WWE...to getting hired...to doing nothing in NXT...to finally getting a NXT match, but breaking her wrist during it...to getting surgery, rehabbing, coming back and still doing nothing...to getting 'called up'...to going back to NXT...to getting 'called up' again...to debuting on RAW, but it was a taped episode and segment was cut...to doing nothing...to finally debuting on SmackDown tonight...but breaking her wrist and needing surgery again! JESUS! But, Chelsea is a fighter and she will come back again and be the STAR that she is destined to be. I love you."