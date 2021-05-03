Chelsea Green Confirms Her Version of Trash Bag Gate After Leaving WWE

✖

Shortly after her WWE release, Mickie James revealed the company delivered all of her belongings in a trash bag with her name marked across the side. Dubbed "Trashbag Gate" on social media, the situation led to public apologies from both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H along with the firing of Mark Carrano as senior director of talent relations. Unfortunately, other released women's wrestlers have confirmed they've received the same treatment over the years, and Chelsea Green (who was also released alongside James on April 15) revealed on her 50 Shades of Green podcast that she dealt with a similar situation. Except, instead of receiving her personal belongings, she was sent some of Natalya Neidhart's.

"Upon further inspection of the trash bag, I start to realize, 'I'm not really sure what's in this trash bag.' I first pull out some black boots," Green said (h/t Cageside Seats). "Beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. I then pull out a second pair of black boots. Again, beautiful boots, not my boots. Okay, now here, we get to the third item. The third item was the most gorgeous little leather shrug with studs, and diamonds, and flappy things, and pink jewels, and all sorts of things. Now, if you know women's wrestling, you know that the person who wears black leather with pink is always the same person. That is always going to be Nattie. So I knew right away that the contents of my box were actually Nattie's box."

"I continued to go — I pulled a couple of things out," she continued. A lot of it was Nattie's, but I did run into some questionable items. Some cute little skirts, some cute little dresses, and things that kind of looked like m"aybe Lana's or Liv [Morgan]'s. So I don't know if there was other things in that box. There was also a basketball. I don't know who the fuck is playing basketball at WWE backstage but somebody is getting their hoops in. So the content of my box was, in fact, not mine - and many other other females'. So I let them know that, and the person - he who shall not be named, because he who shall not be named was let go from WWE - he told me to drop the box off at someone's house. Send the box on its way. I was shook. Shooketh, people. Shook. Because here's the thing, the contents of this box are expensive. Wrestling boots is expensive, gear is expensive, clothing - it's all expensive. I'm not just going to drop it off at somebody's house and hope it gets to Tampa."

She then confirmed that, in response to the situation, WWE personally called each of the released wrestlers to apologize and sent flowers.