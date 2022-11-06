Latest Update on WWE Looking to Bring Back an Impact Wrestling Star

WWE is reportedly looking to bring back yet another star that was released during the final years of the Vince McMahon regime, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet. Both PWInsider and WrestleVotes reported last month that Green was on her way out of Impact Wrestling and that WWE was looking to sign her to a new contract. But Fightful Select's new report on Sunday indicated that while WWE is interested in signing her, no formal deal has been offered.

While Sean Ross Sapp confirmed WWE had discussed adding Green back into the fold, he also said he had personally spoken with Green who noted she still has bookings lined up through March of next year. Green and Deonna Purrazzo dropped the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory last month, though she's still listed on Impact's website as a member of the roster as of today. Her last televised match was against Mickie James on Oct. 22, though she was recently added to the NWA Women's World Championship match at NWA's Hard Times 3 event on Nov. 12.

Green and her husband Matt Cardona have been popping up in promotions all across the country since being released by WWE in 2020. They talked with ComicBook about their busy schedules earlier this year.

"I was actually just speaking about this with somebody, I think both of us are the busiest we've ever been and I also don't think that anyone has been able to simultaneously work in as many companies as we have this year, but I don't necessarily think that's us changing the game. I just think that's everyone stepping it up in the wrestling world, especially independent wrestlers," Green said.

"But here's the thing, we're our own boss and I want to prove that ... listen, WWE, great. AEW, great. And if either of them called me, I pick up the phone 100%.But I want to prove you don't need one of those companies to be a successful pro wrestler, but you have to work your ass off. There are people who were released from WWE the same day that I was two years ago, who've done nothing, and I have no sympathy for that because you got to make things happen, and we have," Cardona added.