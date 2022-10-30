Impact Wrestling Star Is Reportedly Returning to WWE

WWE has been busy since Triple H took over creative, as the company has seen the return of several former WWE superstars over the past few months. A new report from PWInsider suggests another former NXT and SmackDown star is on the way back to the company, and that would be Chelsea Green. According to the report, Green will soon close out her time in Impact Wrestling and has evidently already filmed an exit vignette with her current VXT Tag Team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the most recent Impact tapings. Green also followed the tapings with a hint of her departure, tweeting "Left you all #VXT from the beginning" and a heart emoji.

It does seem as if Green could be headed back to WWE, and if so it would follow several returns of former WWE stars whose runs in the company previously came to an abrupt halt and in some cases were sabotaged with questionable booking and injuries. It was a little of both in Green's case, as she didn't have the most memorable run in NXT and was injured during that time, and then when she was moved to SmackDown she, unfortunately, experienced a wrist injury during her debut. Before she could come back she was released.

Returning to WWE now would give her and WWE a second chance to create a great run, and Green has been a powerhouse in other promotions since she left WWE, appearing all over the place and becoming a huge heel alongside Matt Cardona in NWA, Impact Wrestling, and more.

As for what brand she will be featured on, there's no mention in the report, but she was part of the SmackDown brand before she was released previously. There are a number of babyfaces on that brand that could use another heel to face, so perhaps we'll see her make a return to the blue brand.

Since the Triple H era began, we've seen a bevy of big returns, including Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, and most recently Emma, and another report indicates we could see Tegan Nox return as well.

What do you want to see happen with Green if she returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

