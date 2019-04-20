Chris Jericho Helps Save WWE Legend Kamala’s House

WWE superstar Kamala entertained fans for years in the ring, but he’s had to go through some difficult times in the years since, and most recently that included the possibility of losing his home to the state. The county he lives in was threatening to take his home if his taxes weren’t paid in full by April 15th, which totaled $12,750 dollars. As you might imagine, few people can just pull that kind of money out of a hat, and so former WWE superstar Brian Blair started a GoFundMe for Kamala to raise the money. Thankfully fans and friends rose to the occasion, including Chris Jericho.

As Blair explained on the GoFundMe page, things haven’t been easy for Kamala (real name James Harris) since his days in the ring, and the importance of keeping their house cannot be overstated. The state did grant an extension to Harris past April 15th (the original deadline), which extended the date to the end of the month but to make sure he hit his goal Chris Jericho chipped in a $5000 dollar donation (via HeelbyNature). Jericho added, “God bless you James! Thx for the years of entertaining!”

While the total has been raised, you can still donate here. You can read Blair’s full description below.

“Dear Friends, Many of you were entertained in the world of professional wrestling by “Kamala” the Ugandan Giant, aka James Harris. James is in desperate need right now to spare his home. If his taxes are not paid in full by April 15th, the county will take his home, as verified by the State of MS Tax collector. James “Kamala” Harris is a double amputee and must go to dialyses 3 times per week, for his diabetes. Even though James made decent money in the wrestling industry, there is proof that he often did not receive the same payoffs as many of his opponents. Why? Was it because he was a “Yes” man to the promoters? Maybe his race in some instances? Could it be his unbelievable kindness to everyone? I don’t know the answers but I do know that James, his wife and family need us all right now! I humbly implore you to donate whatever moves your heart, to save the Harris residence…it’s basically all that they have, other than a Ford Excursion with almost 400,000 miles on it and a lot of love in their hearts. My deepest gratitude, the Harris family’s deepest gratitude and may you be blessed for your kindness! Sincerely, B Brian Blair”

It’s sad that there aren’t better options for former WWE superstars to utilize when their days in the ring are done, but thankfully the wrestling community has shown up in spades.

