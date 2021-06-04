WWE Legend Chyna Getting New VICE TV Documentary, First Trailer Revealed

VICE TV delivers incredibly compelling and revealing stories about some of wrestling's biggest names in its Dark Side of the Ring series, and now it's spotlighting the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna in a new documentary. Vice Versa: Chyna is the first-ever documentary about the rise and fall of the wrestling superstar and is fully authorized as well, and during the two-hour documentary fans will get an in-depth look at the life of Joanie Laurer's rise to fame and what led to her tragic death in 2016. In fact, The new documentary will be directed by Marah Strauch and will premiere on Thursday, June 17th

The documentary will also touch on what happened with the Reconstruction of Chyna documentary, which was supposed to detail her comeback and her pursuit of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, she passed away before that was completed, but that's not the full story according to the documentary description.

“Joanie aka Chyna's meteoric rise and fall is the stuff of Shakespearian drama, but underneath all that flash, she was an intelligent and sensitive person who struggled with addiction," said VICE VERSA: Chyna director Marah Strauch. "This documentary will give viewers an intimate and unfiltered view of her personal journey as a pop culture icon and beyond and will compassionately tell the true story of Chyna's last year of life."

Vice Versa: Chyna will also have exclusive videos from the last year of Chyna's life and salvaged footage from the incomplete documentary. There will also be interviews with her sister Kathy Hamilton, her mother Jan LaQue, her former fiance Sean Waltman, Mick Foley, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Billy Gun, Vincent Russo, and many more.

“I participated in this documentary because, as Joanie's mom, it was important to me to have the opportunity to tell my side of the story,” said Chyna’s mother Jan LaQue. “Joanie was an awesome human being not only in the ring but, more importantly, beyond the ring. She was a wonderful person. Joanie’s story is important to tell because people should know the vast extent her life’s positive impact had on so many others. Her gentle, loving and caring way was astounding despite the inner grief and sadness she carried at the same time.”

“With the critical acclaim and success of our hit series, Dark Side of the Ring, we wanted to expand our wrestling content through this installment of VICE VERSA” said Catherine Whyte, Executive Vice President & Head of Production, VICE TV. “VICE TV is known for its fearless approach to storytelling and giving voice to stories no one else will. Chyna’s story is so powerful- she was a disruptor and an icon. While some may have prefered Chyna’s last days remain in the past, VICE TV will continue to shine a light on stories others are afraid to tell.”

You can find the official description for Vice Versa: Chyna below.

"She was billed 'The Ninth Wonder of the World' - Joanie Laurer aka Chyna. As a World Wrestling Federation star (now World Wrestling Entertainment aka WWE), Chyna was a seemingly unstoppable force, an Amazonian warrior who went where women were not supposed to go, smashing through the glass ceiling and slaying her opponents. But after her abrupt dismissal from the WWE and losing the rights to her name, Chyna’s world slowly began to crumble. Attempting to navigate the loss of her career as well as cope with unhealed childhood trauma, drugs entered the star’s life. Chyna pivoted to participating in reality shows such as The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, released adult movies, taught English in Japan and joined the Mormon church.

In 2015, Chyna’s close circle began filming the star with the intent of making a documentary called The Reconstruction of Chyna. The film was meant to be her epic comeback, capturing the reunion between Chyna and her estranged mother, an exotic spiritual journey and her pursuit to be inducted in The WWE Hall of Fame, but Chyna passed away during filming and the project was never completed. As VICE VERSA: Chyna will reveal, those in her inner circle had their own interests and demons that were in play as well."

Vice Versa: Chyna airs its two-hour premiere on Thursday, June 17th at 9 PM EST on VICE TV.