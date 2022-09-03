WWE Clash at the Castle Match Order

WWE's Clash at the Castle takes place today at 1 p.m. ET at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first time WWE has held a stadium pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and the match order for the event was released by Fightful Select in the hour before the show began. The kickoff show features a surprise match featuring The Street Prophets & Madcap Moss taking on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. You can see the rest of the lineup below.

The main event is, to the surprise of no one, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Do you think McIntyre will be the one to finally dethrone "The Tribal Chief?" Let us know you thoughts down in the comments!

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai

Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus vs. Gunther

Sheamus vs. Gunther SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select