WWE Clash Of Champions Fans Losing It After Bayley Tells Michael Cole To Shut Up

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 threw us one curve ball in having Asuka appear before Bayley in hopes of winning her belt this evening, but a bigger curve ball came in the form of Sasha Banks arriving on the scene to attack her former best friend and fans of World Wrestling Entertainment are popping off following Michael Cole being told to shut up! Though Bayley remains the current champion of the Smackdown Women's Championship, it's clear that she has been rattled by Sasha taking revenge, following the match against Asuka ending in Bayley being disqualified!

What did you think of this hilarious moment? When do you think we'll see Sasha and Bayley go to head to head? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!