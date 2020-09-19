Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card: Triple Threat IC Title Ladder Match Added

After a tumultous couple of weeks in the Intercontinental Title picture, WWE has confirmed a triple threat ladder match for WWE Clash of Champions. The move follows Jeff Hardy defeating AJ Styles for the title several weeks ago, with Styles taking issue with the change due to Hardy using his knee brace. Then, we saw Sami Zayn return to WWE after several months off. Zayn never lost the Intercontinental Championship; he left television for several months following WrestleMania due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the title was held up, with Styles emerging the new champion following a tournament.

During SmackDown last night, Hardy challenge the other two men to a ladder match at Clash to determine an undisputed champion. The match was confirmed this morning on Talking Smack.

Via WWE.com:

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match The time for talk is over. Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn will all meet in the ring in an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match to end the debate over who is the rightful titleholder. The Charismatic Enigma authored an important chapter in his comeback journey when he defeated The Phenomenal One for the Intercontinental Title. Shortly after, Zayn made his return to the blue brand and told anyone who would listen that he was the true champion. In the ensuing weeks, matchups featuring all three competitors would lead to chaos as each Superstar tried to leave their mark on the gold. Finally, Hardy laid down the challenge on the blue brand and the showdown was confirmed on the following episode of Talking Smack. Who will climb the ladder and cease all arguments surrounding the Intercontinental Title? Don’t miss WWE Clash of Champions at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT C on the award-winning WWE Network.

