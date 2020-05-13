CM Punk Reviews WWE's New Ice Cream Sandwiches

✖

Back in 2011 CM Punk famously made the demand on live WWE television for the company to bring back its classic ice cream bars. And even though a deal never materialized while he was still with the company, it looked like he finally got his wish back in early January when WWE and Good Humor announced a new deal that would included the debut of new ice cream sandwiches with various WWE stars — John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and "Macho Man" Randy Savage — imprinted on the front. On this week's WWE Backstage Punk was given the chance to try the sandwich and give his honest review.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he was very impressed. The former WWE Champion gave the treat a final score of four out of 10.

A request 9 years in the making...@CMPunk FINALLY got his @WWE ice cream bars! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/9sU8diZpNP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

"Here's the thing, leave the memories alone," Punk said. "This isn't the old-school ice cream bar, this is more like a sandwich. Ice cream is ice cream just like pizza is pizza. It's not coated in chocolate, there's not a hard cookie, I'm going to give it a four out of 10."

Elsewhere on the episode Punk poked fun at the ongoing speculation (mostly fueled by @WWEonFOX and Renee Young) that he was SmackDown's mystert hacker, then gave his review of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match from WWE Headquarters this past weekend.

"I think this is a good way to get creative. I loved the Boneyard Match from @WrestleMania." - @CMPunk on the #MITB match at @WWE HQ.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/F4eE2rEL2a — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

"It's good and it's bad," Punk said about cinematic matches in general back in April. "If I had to pick which one [from WrestleMania] is my favorite Boneyard runs away with it because you've got a strong character like The Undertaker. This guy gets away with [it], this guy shoots lightning out of his hands, you know. He has the currency with the fans where he can get away with doing some hokey stuff. The sound effects with strikes and stuff, I can forgive that.

"If you do that with guys who don't have currency with fans I think it exposes guys, it hurts them more than it helps them. In certain situations, big thumbs up," he continued. "In other situations, I think don't beat it into the ground and save it so it's special."

