CM Punk Describes the Scariest Moment of His WWE Career

CM Punk has started branching off into the world of horror with his recent acting roles and as part of the promotion for Jakob's Wife he recently sat down for an episode of The Movie Crypt Podcast. At one point the former WWE Champion was asked which moment from his WWE career scared him the most, and he instantly thought back to his World Heavyweight Championship match with Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam in 2009. Punk won the TLC bout to become world champion, but not before Hardy climbed an extra-tall ladder outside the ring and nailed Punk with a Swanton Bomb through a commentary table.

"I remember wrestling Jeff Hardy in the Staples Center, and he was jumping off a very tall ladder onto me and I just had to kind of lay on a table for an extended period of time, which really makes you think about it," Punk said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "And it's one of those things where I was just looking, I'm like, 'Man, he's really high up there. This sucks,' and you stew in that moment. And I remember being like, 'I should just get up and walk away. Why am I laying here? This is stupid,' and then he finally jumped on me.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, that hurt. Alright, great,' because at that point, you want to protect Jeff more than you want to protect yourself because he's the one that's jumping, but you realize there's a 200-pound man hurtling at you from a great height and this is not going to end well for either of you," he added.

Throwback to Jeff Hardy's Epic Swanton Bomb to CM Punk at Summerslam 2009. I like how the commentators remained quiet until Jeff finished the dive so you could soak in the moment with the crowd. Will Jeff pull off another big dive at Summerslam 2020? pic.twitter.com/RR7308Q1by — Smackethdown Layer #MoreMorrison (@SmackdownLayer) August 4, 2020

Punk has been asked in a number of interviews about his possible future in pro wrestling. He argued in a recent interview with Uproxx that, when it comes to WWE, he simply is needed anymore.

"I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it's also not for me to figure out. It's not my world anymore," Punk said. "I'm certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I'm going to show up somewhere and like, 'no, this is how it's going to be.' The wrestling world doesn't necessarily need CM Punk and that's absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don't know, it's like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I'm like, 'Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.' It's just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation."