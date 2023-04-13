Why WWE Booked Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar for Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. He tried to confront Reigns and Solo Sikoa (who helped Reigns retain his title by interfering throughout the match) and wound up challenging the pair to a tag team match with Brock Lesnar stepping up as his tag partner. But just as the introductions for the match began, Lesnar brutally attacked Rhodes from behind. "The Beast" then proceeded to beat up Rhodes in and around the ring until the show went off the air.

Rhodes returned to Raw this week and officially challenged Lesnar to a match at the Backlash pay-per-view next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Despite some significant booking changes from Vince McMahon during the April 3 episode of Raw, this match had reportedly been planned for the May 6 pay-per-view for a while.

Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the match was booked as part of a promotional deal with Puerto Rico and is the first of several "marquee matches" planned for the card. The entire event will reportedly serve as a promotion for the country. The show marks the second pay-per-view in WWE history to take place in Puerto Rico, with the first being New Year's Revolution back in January 2005.

Reigns is not expected to be involved in the pay-per-view despite being WWE's top champion. WWE will not run another pay-per-view event here in the United States until SummerSlam in early August in Detroit, as King and Queen of the Ring is booked for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27 and Money in the Bank will be in London on July 1.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Austin Theory def. John Cena The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results