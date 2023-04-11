Cody Rhodes Challenges Brock Lesnar to a Match at WWE Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on this week's Monday Night Raw to finally address the fans after WrestleMania 39 and Brock Lesnar's betrayal at the end of last week's episode. Rhodes started off by saying he didn't plan for the lengths Roman Reigns would go to in order to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, then emphasized that simply being in the main event of WrestleMania wasn't satisfying enough for him (dropping a nod to his real-life friend, Matt Cardona). He then responded to Paul Heyman's claim that he'd need to "earn it" in order to get another shot at "The Tribal Chief," stating, "I am it!"

He then turned his attention to Lesnar, going through all of "The Beast Incarnate's" accomplishments. Rhodes said Lesnar sees everyone around him as prey, but that when they stand face-to-face in the ring he'll see a predator. He then threw down the challenge for a match at Backlash next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This story is developing...