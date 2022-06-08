WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals Photos of Injury Bruising Progression Before Hell in a Cell

✖

Cody Rhodes has already stamped his latest WWE run with a legendary moment after wrestling against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. It had been reported that he was injured before the event, but no one was prepared for how massive the bruise was and that he would wrestle such a brutal match with the injury. Rhodes recently shared several photos of how the bruising progressed over the days before the event on his Instagram stories, and you can check out the photos below. As you can see, the bruise starts off small enough before eventually taking up a large portion of his pec and his arm (via WrestlingNews.co).

Despite the injury and essentially being in pain every time he used or landed on his arm, Rhodes wrestled the full match against Rollins, which would be impressive enough, but that's without counting how brutal the match ended up being. During the match a bull rope was used, several tables, and even a sledgehammer, and Rollins continued to target the arm and injured pec throughout.

(Photo: Instagram/Cody Rhodes)

Once the crowd saw the extent of the injury you could hear the air go out of the arena, as many were just wondering how he was even wrestling at all. Then as more and more hard-hitting moments happened and the match continued the crowd got back into it, and by the end, fans were rooting for Rhodes to come back and survive this match.

Despite the odds, Rhodes ended up hitting Rollins with the sledgehammer and a number of CrossRhodes to take the win, and while he will be out of action for a while, he has delivered an unforgettable WWE moment and a forever remembered Hell in a Cell moment. Get ready to see this mentioned in every top WWE moments list moving forward, and fans will be counting down the days until he can return to the ring.

As for the injury, the thought was that since he had already torn the muscle completely off the bone, he couldn't damage it any further, and so he was cleared to wrestle in the match. He will reportedly undergo surgery this Thursday.

