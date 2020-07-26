Cody Rhodes Reflects on Being WWE Tag Team Champions With Drew McIntyre

✖

Way back in September 2010 Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre formed an alliance on SmackDown that led to them capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships at that year's Night of Champions pay-per-view. The pair would only hold the titles for 35 days and by November the team had dissolved in order for both to work as midcard heels. During a fan Q&A on Twitter on Sunday morning, Rhodes was asked about his partnership with the reigning WWE Champion from a decade ago.

"Just 2 young guys on the rise - both of us wanted the ball...any ball," Rhodes wrote when asked about the team. "For me it was a 'know it all' period, one that I grew out of once I realized I don't know [poo emoji]."

So much has changed for both men since that title reign. Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and set out to make a name for himself on the independent scene, finding success in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Along with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan, he launched the All Elite Wrestling Promotion in January 2019 and is currently an AEW executive vice president, one of the company's most popular babyfaces and the reigning AEW TNT Champion.

Meanwhile, McIntyre was released by the WWE back in 2014 after floundering in the lower midcard as part of 3MB. He reinvented himself on the independent circuit in promotions like ICW, Evolve and TNA/Impact Wrestling before re-signing with WWE in 2017. After a brief run as NXT Champion, McIntyre jumped to the Raw roster and eventually climbed his way up the ranks. Earlier this year he won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, then beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first UK-born WWE Champion in company history.

Since winning the title McIntyre has defended it against the likes of Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler. He'll put his title on the line against Ziggler again on this week's Raw, and gets to pick the stipulation just before the bell rings.

This week will also see Rhodes defend his TNT title against independent star Warhorse on AEW Dynamite.

