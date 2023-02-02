Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.

Rhodes will now challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. He has already talked in several interviews about facing "The Tribal Chief."

oh my god the way he placed that child back 💀 pic.twitter.com/oNm3D7ou21 — MADS 🦋 (@hangermads) February 2, 2023

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes began. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."

Rhodes also addressed the speculation that he'll revive the classic "Winged Eagle" design for the WWE Championship if he manages to beat Reigns — "Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design, some people like the Big Eagle (the Attitude Era design) but the Winged Eagle was for me. Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special, it's this walking billboard for the promotion, but it was just a pipe dream. I post that and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot, I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. And if I'm able to make it to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi (Stadium) in Hollywood, if I'm able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I've said, have eluded my family up until now, it would just kind of be a fun...maybe it's just a pipedream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but maybe it'd be fun to say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle."