Arn Anderson Discusses Reuniting With Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Fans in attendance and at home were surprised with a real treat when Arn Anderson showed up in support of Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. He accompanied Rhodes ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa, giving him words of encouragement and handing off Pharaoh so he could make his entrance. The moment was brief but heartwarming and emotional for fans that have watched his journey back to WWE. Anderson was a big part of Cody’s AEW run, managing him as part of the Nightmare Factory. When Rhodes opted to head back to WWE in 2022, Anderson remained where he was until the remainder of his contract ran out earlier this summer.

Rhodes turned the wrestling world into a frenzy when he hinted at possibly wanting a “classic wrestling manager” and considering Arn was so integral to him in AEW, fans quickly connected the dots. Arn discussed the tender moment on his podcast and how exactly his SummerSlam appearance came to be. He explained that while he was already in town for SummerSlam weekend meeting fans, he received a text from Rhodes early in the morning that he describes as “like it’s in code.”

Arn Anderson on Attending WWE SummerSlam for Cody Rhodes

“It was like, ‘We had a conversation, Triple H and myself. Wonder what we could do to maybe have you come to one of the shows.’ According to his text, Triple H said that ‘maybe some of the young guys and ladies have met [Arn], so maybe it would be a nice treat.’ It wasn’t like I was going to be the only legend there,” Anderson said on his ARN podcast. “He said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘I’d always be interested in saying hello to you and some type of cameo,’ so he put me in touch with Benjamin Brown. He’s the one that takes care of some of the lost treasures on that show. Got a hold of me, ‘Yes, would love to have you. Fly you in. Bring a guest’” (h/t: Fightful).

Rhodes went on to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship with the help of some surprising faces and he’s now headed to Bash in Berlin to defend against one of those helpers — Kevin Owens. Also set to take place is a World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Randy Orton, cashing in his rematch from the questionable King of the Ring ending. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will go up against their former Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, both of whom turned on the “Terror Twins” at SummerSlam.

