Cody Rhodes Explains the Importance of Having Pharaoh by His Side in WWE

For years, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has taken his dog Pharaoh on the road with him to every city. Now that he’s getting older and has begun slowing down, Rhodes confirmed ahead of WWE SummerSlam that his final walk out with Rhodes would be in Cleveland, Ohio. This concerned fans who have become fans of the sweet companion who even has his own WWE merch. While Rhodes clarified that Pharaoh is okay, he explained to ComicBook at the SummerSlam press conference that “the pack is at home” and Pharaoh has has been alongside him for the “highs and lows.”

Cody Rhodes Is Appreciative of Pharaoh Being Alongside Him in WWE

“You know — Pharaoh’s 13 years old. For those who don’t know, Pharaoh’s my Husky; my dog. He’s 13 years old. He’s thriving, he’s doing great, but the pack is at home now,” an emotional Rhodes said. “He’s more Libby’s dog than he is my dog anymore. But something about Pharaoh that, some people know this, but anytime I’ve had highs and lows and particularly the lows in my life, I’m not always the easiest to reach. And man I remember one time I just sat outside when I had a home in Dallas, I just couldn’t go inside. I couldn’t function, I couldn’t think. That dog sat with me from, I don’t know, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., he just never moved. People who have dogs, they get it, right? He’s really man’s best friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And I don’t want to keep dragging him on the road if he just wants to be home. So we had a fun time here. Lots of treats, the bus driving crew clearly giving them food they shouldn’t. But I was happy that I got to take that walk with him and my other dog Yeti Pinkerton is just a jobber. He’s an enhancement dog. Now it’s his time to step up and I love him so that’s really nice. I thank WWE for — you know it’s a pretty ridiculous ask. ‘Okay, I’m gonna have my dog here,’ ‘Okay, no problem.’ So it was very kind of WWE to do. I really appreciated it.”

Rhodes defended the championship against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa which was a Bloodline Rules match. Rhodes obviously isn’t a stranger to the stipulation at this point, but this time, Sikoa has truly built himself an army. Not only does he have Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, the new tag team champions, but Jacob Fatu — one of the most deadliest wrestlers to stand across the ring from. He ended up retaining due to some surprising interference, making it through another Premium Live Event and now on the road to Bash in Berlin.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news on WWE.