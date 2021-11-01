WWE Confirms Title Match Will Open This Week’s WWE Raw

Last week’s Monday Night Raw saw Bianca Belair confront Becky Lynch, this time over her once again escaping Crown Jewel as SmackDown Women’s Champion by cheating to beat Sasha Banks in a triple threat involving “The EST.” Lynch, now the Raw Women’s Champion following the recent (infamous) title exchange with Charlotte Flair, was called out for not being able to beat Belair in a straight-up match since her surprise return at SummerSlam. “Big Match Becks” accepted Belair’s challenge to one more match with her title on the line, but refused to have it last week. WWE confirmed on Twitter on Monday that the match will open tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

As one might imagine, the two quickly took to social media to talk a little trash before the match. Both have confirmed in recent interviews that Lynch’s sudden heel turn, arrival at SummerSlam and impromptu match with Belair (that clocked in at under 30 seconds) were all last-minute decisions.

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1454980475513196550?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/BiancaBelairWWE/status/1455196675618844675?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call,” Belair recently told Inside The Ropes.

“But for me, I think I’ve been able to come out on top of it all by just recovering so quickly,” she later added. “And I think my journey, everything has been coming so quickly and I’ve just been capitalizing off of it and rising to the occasion and continue to build my reputation as someone who is always dependable and shows up and shows out and puts on a great show and performs and you know, I have a reputation being great at what I do. But I think coming out of this, most people would see me getting beat in twenty-six seconds [and think] ‘oh no, it’s the end of her.’ But I think it’s kind of showing how much the fans are behind me, how much I really am the EST. I’m not going to give up and whenever I see an occasion keep going. So I think it’s a great story. Great feud with Becky and you know when and if – I will say when I get my title back – it’s going to be an even bigger moment for me.”