WWE Confirms Bonus Episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride

While it was reported earlier this week, WWE finally confirmed that an extra episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, titled Tales From the Deadman, will air on the WWE Network this Sunday after The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The company's press release on the episode read, "You thought you'd seen the last Last Ride? Think again. The critically-acclaimed WWE Network series returns this Sunday as Undertaker shares even more stories from his legendary career on Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman, narrated by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Timothy Olyphant.

"Get ready for some incredible behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the man himself, as Undertaker recalls stories about the origins of his character, his experience on an infamous plane ride, and even that time he fought The Godfather over a hat, all accompanied by never-before-seen animation," the release continued. "Don't miss the return of Undertaker: The Last Ride, as "Tales from The Deadman" premieres this Sunday, streaming immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, only on WWE Network."

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway announced during the series' original finale that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring again, effectively retiring.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

