Undertaker: The Last Ride Bonus Episode Coming to WWE Network

The final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride aired roughly a month ago on the WWE Network, but it sounds like the streaming service had enough footage to put together a bonus episode. According to WWE Network News, an episode titled Undertaker: The Last Ride — Tales From The Deadman will drop on July 19. Not much is known about what the episode entrails, though the outlet speculated it would likely have "outtakes and full stories told during Undertaker's extensive sit-down interviews."

During the series finale "The Deadman" (real name Mark Calaway) declared he had no intention of stepping back inside of a wrestling ring again, effectively retiring.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

Calaway did leave the door somewhat open with his line about coming back if there was an emergency and Vince McMahon needed him. Plus, he's still on a WWE contract that will keep him tied to the promotion for more than a decade.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years," Calaway said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

