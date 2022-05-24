WWE Announces Crown Jewel 2022, Updated Event Schedule for 2022

✖

WWE officially confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that the company's next Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel 2022, will take place in Riyadh on November 5. This rounds out the WWE's premium live event schedule for the rest of 2022 as shows from June through November have been mapped out. Barring any big changes, Survivor Series 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts will close out the year on Nov. 26. Check out the updated schedule below.

The company has been hosting events inside Saudi Arabia twice a year since 2018. Last year's Crown Jewel was headlined by Roman Reigns successfully retaining his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar while both men were unsure about the allegiances of Paul Heyman. After being fired by Reigns a month later and reunited with Lesnar, Heyman betrayed "The Beast" at the Royal Rumble in January and cost him the WWE Championship.

Hell in a Cell — June 5 at Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

Money in the Bank — July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (Las Vegas), Nevada

SummerSlam — July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Clash at the Castle — Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

Crown Jewel — Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Survivor Series — Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

This story is developing...