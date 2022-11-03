WWE Superstars Arrive in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 is still set to take place on Saturday at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. News of the show potentially getting canceled popped up earlier this week after The Wall Street Journal reported the country had shared intelligence with United States officials over an "immiment threat" of an attack from Iran, prompting an "elevated alert level" from the United States military stationed in the Middle East. WWE did not release an official statement when the news broke, but reports indicated WWE had "emergency contingencies" in place in case anything goes wrong.

WIth this week's SmackDown having already been taped, many WWE stars have made the international flight from the US to Saudi Arabia and have shared photos from the KSA. You can see a few of them below.