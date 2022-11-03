WWE Superstars Arrive in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2022
WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 is still set to take place on Saturday at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. News of the show potentially getting canceled popped up earlier this week after The Wall Street Journal reported the country had shared intelligence with United States officials over an "immiment threat" of an attack from Iran, prompting an "elevated alert level" from the United States military stationed in the Middle East. WWE did not release an official statement when the news broke, but reports indicated WWE had "emergency contingencies" in place in case anything goes wrong.
WIth this week's SmackDown having already been taped, many WWE stars have made the international flight from the US to Saudi Arabia and have shared photos from the KSA. You can see a few of them below.
Damage CTRL
WSUP IDIOTS pic.twitter.com/qB5pU0deiI— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 3, 2022
Air Prince
Say no more… #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/qgv6EpGLc8— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 3, 2022
Referees On The Way
Leg 1. How do I plan to pass the time? I think Imma be alright.
Riyadh, see ya tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/87epJyT4tQ— Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) November 3, 2022
All Mighty Arrival
Look: Manila @ChooksToGoPH and @WWE superstar @fightbobby take a photo together upon arriving in Riyadh on different flights. Lashley will compete at #WWECrownJewel, while Manila Chooks will play in the @fiba3x3 Neom Super Quest this weekend @pnagovph— Ivan Saldajeno (@IvanSaldajeno) November 3, 2022
📸: Chooks-to-Go pic.twitter.com/BudmubPu07
Titus is Worldwide
WWE Superstar Titus O'Neill— RAED (@RAED57) November 2, 2022
Visits the Riyadh Boulevard 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hc8PWwIRuj
One Half of the Main Event
PWInsider confirma que pese a los reportes del Wall Street Journal, la WWE sigue en pie con el evento Crown Jewel este sábado en Arabia Saudita. De hecho, ya los talentos van rumbo a Riyadh, incluyendo a Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/kASdmlgIq0— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 2, 2022
Stage Construction is Underway
Photo of WWE Crown Jewel Stage Construction Work. pic.twitter.com/wIW8KcYsUq— Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) October 29, 2022