WWE Crowns The Bloodline as New Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

While a host of WWE Championships will be defended at SummerSlam, but there were two Championships up for grabs on tonight’s SmackDown as well. Both were in the Tag Team Division, and after Unholy Union retained their Championships earlier in the night, it was DIY’s turn to continue their Title reign. Their opponents happened to be The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, with Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa at ringside, which did come into play during the match. At one point Tommaso Ciampa was taken out of the match, leaving Johnny Gargano by himself, and yet Gargano was able to hold back The Bloodline…until Fatu turned on the jets and hit him with a three-part combo that Johnny Wrestling couldn’t recover from in time. Fatu got the pin and gave The Bloodline the win, and they are now your new WWE Tag Team Championships.

An Epic Clash

Ciampa and Tonga got things started, and Tonga got off to a solid start with multiple strikes. Ciampa was right back in it, but his momentum was halted and he was thrown into a ring post. Ciampa was able to tag in Gargano who went on a run against Tonga and even knocked Fatu out of the ring. Gargano hit the spear through the ropes on Tonga and went for a cover, but Tonga kicked out.

Ciampa tagged back in and they both connected with kicks on Tonga, and Gargano took out Fatu again on the outside. Ciampa hit Tonga with an Air Raid Clash into a cover, but Tonga kicked out. Ciampa kicked Tonga in the head but then Fatu tagged in and hit a monster clothesline on Ciampa. Fatu tagged in Tonga who hit a splash and went for a pin, but Gargano broke it up.

Sikoa Spike

Fatu went at Gargano and that fight went outside, with Fatu trying to hit Gargano but missing and slamming into the steel steps. Ciampa almost got a Rolle up in the ring but Tonga managed to get away. DIY hit the Shatter Machine and got it, but Sikoa came in and Spiked Ciampa. Tonga then slammed Gargano and went for the cover, but Gargano kicked out in time. Fatu and Tonga teamed up on Gargano, but Gargano hit twin super kicks to buy himself some space. Then Gargano hit a super kick on Loa, and finished it off by diving through the ropes and slamming Tonga into the announce table.

Gargano hit a Poisonrana on Fatu but Fatu got right back up and hit a kick to the head. Fatu hit a huge move and then went up top and hit the moonsault. Fatu then slammed Gargano down with a DDT, and after a cover, it was over. The Bloodline defeats DIY and regains the WWE Tag Team Championships.

WWE SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

