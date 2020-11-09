Dana Brooke Reveals if She Ever Went on a Date With Batista

✖

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista (aka Batista from his WWE days) began a flirtation on social media back in late 2019 after fans started pitching the idea of the two going on a date. The idea eventually made its way to WWE's The Bump (and Brooke even made a subtle nod to it on SmackDown), but in the months that followed news of the two being in any sort of relationship never really popped up. Brooke was recently interviewed by Forbes where she gave an update on the situation, saying that while they are not dating they remain good friends.

"We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we've been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact," Brooke said. "There's always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well. It's just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes."

Brooke jumped over to the Monday Night Raw roster just before the 2020 WWE Draft and is currently in a tag team with Mandy Rose. The two will compete as part of Team Raw in the upcoming Women's Survivor Series elimination tag match at the Nov. 22 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

