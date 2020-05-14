Daniel Bryan Gets Into Tense Argument With Brie Bella over Nikki Bella

✖

The latest episode of Total Bellas drops tonight, and in the sneak preview fans get to see a tense argument between married couple Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella. The issue stems from Brie offering for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev to continue to stay in their house for at least another three weeks while Nikki and Artem's new house is getting finished. The former WWE Champion stays quiet about the issue while everyone is at dinner, but then things get awkward on the ride home.

"I'm okay with Artem and Nicole staying with us. When it becomes an issue is when it's all the time and then Brie is doing more with them," Bryan says. "So, that's when their presence in our house is a sacrifice to our relationship."

Bryan said his issue with Nikki and Artem staying for longer is that it stops him from having quality time with his wife.

"I think mostly because you don't care if we get alone time or not," Bryan says

"Bryan, that is not why," Brie responds

"Yeah, it's just a little frustrating to me when we're getting so little alone time together already," he responds.

Brie then turns it back on Bryan.

"You know what's going to be nice about having them there? I have some people on my side," Brie says. "I feel like I have my people."

The latest episode of Total Bellas premiers 9 p.m. ET on E!.

While the show portrays the two as having a strained relationship, as of now the two WWE stars are still married. Brie is currently pregnant with their second child while their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, is three years-old.

The Bellas recently released their memoir, Incomparable, in which Nikki criticized the WWE on a number of topics, including Ronda Rousey's debut with the company and their response to her neck injury.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," she added.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.