Daniel Bryan Says This Is His Last Full-Time Run in WWE

Fans were thrilled to see Daniel Bryan make a return to the ring recently after the WWE Draft sent him to SmackDown, and from the latest episode, it appears he will be in a program involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn revolving around the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, this might end up being one of his last major programs in WWE, as Bryan recently revealed on Talking Smack that this is for all intents and purposes his last run in WWE as a full time superstar, and he's focusing less on goals for him and more on helping make a better place for the younger talent on the roster (via CageSideSeats).

“I haven’t said anything about this but in my mind this is kind of my last run, you know what I mean? This is my last run as a full time Superstar," Bryan said. "It’s not really a scoop, I think you can feel it in even just the way that I approach things and the way that my mentality is as far as my view towards younger people and all that kind of stuff. When I do this as I’m doing this last run, my thing isn’t like ‘I gotta prove to everybody that I’m the best.’ When I’m out there, I’m proving things to myself, and I want things better for the younger talent.”

Bryan has been a part of one of the most beloved WrestleMania runs in recent memory, and he then reinvented himself yet again as the "new" Daniel Bryan who was eco-conscious and even made his own eco-friendly Championship belt.

He's been off tv for a bit and is back in the ring, but at least we get to enjoy him in WWE for a little bit longer before he starts his career outside of the ring. Plus, he can always come back for a small feud like John Cena or The Undertaker do at times.

Bryan doesn't have a match at this weekend's Hell In A Cell, at least not yet, but here's what's on the card.

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs Elias

The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match

