Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B Schedule Confirmed

✖

Dark Side of the Ring will return for the second half of its third season this September as the wildly popular wrestling documentary series will tackle such topics as the infamous "The Plane Ride From Hell," Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, Chris Kanyon and WWE's Steroid Trial. VICE TV released the official schedule for the seven upcoming episodes, as well as a quick preview of what each will contain.

AEW's Chris Jericho will once again serve as the show's narrator and Brian Cage, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Floey and Luke Hawx have all been confirmed to make appearances in various episodes.

Sept. 16 — The Plane Ride From Hell: A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling's most infamous scandals.

Sept. 23 — The Double Life of Chris Kanyon: In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

Sept. 30 — Blood & Wire: Onita's FMW: After Japan's Atsushi Onita created FMW and its spectacular matches featuring explosions and gratuitous gore, his handpicked successor took his own life while drowning in debt.

Oct. 7 — Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9: Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.

Oct. 14 — The Many Faces of Luna Vachon: A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women's wrestling.

Oct. 21 — Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black's XPW: XPW merged Rob Black's passions for hardcore porn and deathmatch wrestling, but after he waged a war with federal authorities his empire imploded.

Oct. 28 — The Steroid Trials: In the mid 90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.

WWE and Blumhouse TV confirmed back in July that they will be co-producing a limited series, The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, that will cover the same topic as Dark Side of the Ring's Season Finale. The season's first half, debuting back in May, covered the life of Brian Pillman, Nick Gage's rise in popularity, WCW's infamous Collision in Korea event, The Ultimate Warrior, Jake Roberts' family and The Dynamite Kid.