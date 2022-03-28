Dave & Buster’s Will Now Air All WWE Premium Live Events Nationwide, Starting With WrestleMania 38

WWE announced a new partnership with Joe Hand Promotions on Monday that will bring every WWE Premium Live Event (pay-per-views) to Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide, starting with both nights of WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. WWE’s PLEs have been available exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in the United States since the Fastlane event in March 2021.

“Dave & Buster’s is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania,” WWE Vice President Emilio Revelo said in the release. “We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy.”

“We’re excited to help expand WWE’s audience and bring WWE Premium Live Events into all Dave & Buster’s locations,” Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions, added. “Through this great partnership, families and friends can gather and watch their favorite WWE Superstars in a great atmosphere with delicious food and drink options at any of the more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations.”

The release also hyped up the viewing experience fans can now have by watching the events at any of the locations. Kevin Bachus, Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Games Strategy for Dave & Busters, said “With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40 foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there’s no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster’s! With this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events. We look forward to welcoming WWE fans into their new clubhouse, where they can gather with other likeminded fans, enjoy great food and drinks, and never miss a minute of the action on screen.”

Fans can find which Dave & Buster’s locations will be taking part in the new partnership here. Stay tuned for live coverage of WrestleMania 38 weekend, which includes both nights of WrestleMania, NXT Stand & Deliver, SmackDown, Raw and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ceremony. The biggest match of the weekend will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar clash over both the WWE and Universal Championships in a Winner Take All unification match.