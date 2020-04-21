Diamond Dallas Page Says He Wont' Reopen His Gym Despite Georgia Governor's Announcement

✖

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this week that, despite most of the country still being in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, he plans on reopening gyms, nail salons, massage therapists, bowling allies, restaurants and movie theaters across the state between this Friday and next Monday. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page sat down with TMZ Sports shortly after Kemp's announcement, saying he would not re-open his gym (Diamond Dallas Page Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, Georgia) regardless of Kemp's decision.

The WWE Hall of Famer started out by saying his doesn't dislike Kemp, he even voted for him, but felt opening up his business too early could be a huge mistake.

"Personally, I'm erring on the side of caution and I'm not going to do it. If it works for other people then let them do it," Page said. "For me personally it won't work. ... I know the governor is under a lot of pressure to get people out and get them working, because all those small business loans that were supposed to get taken care of, from what I saw, I didn't see any small businesses get taken care of. I saw a lot of big businesses get taken care of. Like Chris Ruth's [Steak House], they got tons, millions of dollars. But a lot of these smaller little restaurants, they didn't get anything."

Page said he'll continue to shelter in place and advise his family members to do the same for the time being.

"Right now I don't know enough about this," Page said. "I think that, no matter what, we'll know if this works in the next 30 days."

He added that if another shutdown has to take place because the quarantine was lifted too early, it could be "devastating."

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Over the past year he has made several appearances for All Elite Wrestling, which included competing in a six-man tag match on an episode of AEW Dynamite in January. Page said in a in a recent interview with TalkSport that, because he opted to help Cody Rhodes during the formation of the promotion, WWE won't work with him anymore.

DDP tells #talkWRESTLING that WWE won't work with him at the moment because 'I helped out Cody'. He says without Dusty Rhodes there is no DDP, so it was a no brainer for him. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 4, 2020

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.