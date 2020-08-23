Dominik Mysterio on Why He Took the Kendo Stick Beating From Seth Rollins and Murphy

✖

Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring debut for WWE this Sunday at the SummerSlam event in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins. But before that match even gets started, Mysterio has already proven to fans that he can withstand a serious beating. A few weeks back he wound up getting cornered by Rollins and Murphy and took 30 shots from kendo sticks while being tied up in the ropes. WWE then posted a photo of Mysterio backstage, showing the young man's chest and back were covered in red welts. Mysterio popped up on The Bump this week to say that his wounds had healed.

The son of Rey Mysterio also said he took "great pride" in being able to withstand the attack, which seems to indicate why he agreed to go through with the segment in the first place.

"I was raised very old school, so those wounds, I take great pride in. The fact that I went out there and got beat but I came back and gave a beating back, it says a lot about how I can manage pain," Mysterio said.

The 23-year-old has trained under his father, Rey Mysterio, as well as Konnan, Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal and former WWE/WCW star Lance Storm. In a separate interview with ESPN he and Rey revealed he intends on becoming a masked luchador and wrestling under the name Prince Mysterio in the future.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

Check out the full card for SummerSlam below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.