WWE's Dragon Lee Signing Is Reportedly Just The Start of a Free Agency Signing Wave

Dragon Lee announced on Wednesday night that he's leaving Lucha Libre AAA, having signed a contract with WWE that will see him join the NXT roster in the near future. WWE's James Kimball, the company's head of talent and strategy operations, then indicated that Lee will play a significant role in growing NXT's presence in Latin America, which ties directly into comments Shawn Michaels recently made about an NXT brand launching in Mexico in the near future.

"Dragon Lee is a tremendous talent that will immediately add value to the NXT roster," Kimball said shortly after Lee made his announcement. "This signing is reflective of WWE's renewed emphasis on globalizing our talent pipeline with Latin America positioned as a focal market."

"When it comes to NXT expanding outside of the US, NXT Europe is going to be coming in 2023 and I know there have been talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico," Michaels said on a post-show media conference call following NXT Halloween Havoc. "Those are probably farther down the road but it's my understanding that those are some announcements that could be coming not too far down the road in 2023. The one thing everyone is excited about is, this company never sleeps and we are constantly trying to grow and expand. I have no doubt, I can't tell you how I know, but I know a guy that is pretty interested in NXT and its expansion. I'm sure those things are not far down the road at all."

I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 29, 2022

According to WrestleVotes, Lee's signing is expected to be just the first in a wave of big free-agency signings in early 2023. The insider tweeted out on Thursday, "I'm told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of 'standout' talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high-quality names early in 2023."

A handful of major AEW and Impact stars (reportedly) have their current contracts set to expire in the first half of 2023, including Kenny Omega, FTR, Brian Cage, Jordynne Grace and Moose.