Drew Gulak Re-Signs With WWE Days After Being Released

Drew Gulak was seemingly gone from WWE back when his contract expired on May 16, but a handful of reports have come out in the last 24 hours indicating the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is already back with the company. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp first reported that Gulak was used during the taping for this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped on Monday. PWInsider's Mike Johnson followed up that report by pointing out Gulak's WWE Superstar profile had been moved from the WWE Alumni section back to the main roster. WWE then confirmed with Johnson that Gulak had re-signed.

Over the past few months Gulak has taken on a new role as Daniel Bryan's trailer. The pair have been sharing videos of unorthodox (yet hilarious) training videos on Twitter.

Gulak and Bryan competed against each other in the opening round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on the May 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with the latter winning. The semifinals for the tournament have Bryan taking on Jeff Hardy, while Elias will face AJ Styles (who was recently traded back to the Blue Brand for future WWE Draft picks).

While Gulak is back, the same cannot be said for the 30+ WWE Superstars who were released back in mid-April as part of a cost-cutting measure. Some of the released stars included Rusev, Zack Ryder, EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sarah Logan, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel. Drake Maverick was apart of that initial list, though he has continued to work on NXT in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament

WWE's next two pay-per-views, NXT TakeOver: In Your House and Backlash, will both take place at the WWE Performance Center on June 7 and June 14, respectively.

Here's the card for TakeOver so far:

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

And here's the card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

