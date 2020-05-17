WWE Fans, Wrestlers Believe Drew Gulak Will Be a Huge Success Outside of WWE
Former Cruiserweight Champion and Friday Night SmackDown star Drew Gulak officially parted ways with WWE on Saturday, one day after he wrestled Daniel Bryan on the Blue Brand. Numerous reports have since come out stating that, rather than getting a release like the 30+ wrestlers from the past month, Gulak's contract simply expired as the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Considering his incredible skill as a technical wrestler and the surprising amount of charisma he'd shown off with his PowerPoint promos and as Daniel Bryan's "coach," wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers alike quickly pointed out that Gulak is bound to have a bright future wherever he winds up next.
Fans Aren't Happy
WWE have released Drew Gulak that sucks pic.twitter.com/Rkbb5lHevS— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 17, 2020
Hopefully Soon
If it wasn’t for @DrewGulak there’d be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling... looking forward to see what he does after this corona bullshit....— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020
Legends Love Him
Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their roster. I'm a big fan of that guy.— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 17, 2020
Already Booked
I’m immediately booking @DrewGulak for @BarWrestling shows that don’t exist yet. https://t.co/OSRA8hTvd5— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 17, 2020
Not a Bad Idea
Time for Drew Gulak to come to NJPW 😎 pic.twitter.com/fkO7B8EHWI— keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) May 17, 2020
Also a Good Idea
If I'm AEW I've already signed Drew Gulak.— Dan (@GolazoDan) May 17, 2020
Fits Like a Glove
Drew Gulak to #AEW feels like a— KWWC (@KWWCYT) May 17, 2020
no-brainer pic.twitter.com/L4clt26bDe
