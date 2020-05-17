WWE Fans, Wrestlers Believe Drew Gulak Will Be a Huge Success Outside of WWE

Former Cruiserweight Champion and Friday Night SmackDown star Drew Gulak officially parted ways with WWE on Saturday, one day after he wrestled Daniel Bryan on the Blue Brand. Numerous reports have since come out stating that, rather than getting a release like the 30+ wrestlers from the past month, Gulak's contract simply expired as the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Considering his incredible skill as a technical wrestler and the surprising amount of charisma he'd shown off with his PowerPoint promos and as Daniel Bryan's "coach," wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers alike quickly pointed out that Gulak is bound to have a bright future wherever he winds up next.

Which company do you think Gulak should sign with? Let us know down in the comments, and check out some of the best reactions in the list below!