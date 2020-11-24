'Drew McInfart' Starts Trending After Adam Pearce Messes Up Drew McIntyre's Name
This week's Monday Night Raw turned out to be a rough one for WWE official Adam Pearce. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion opened the show by getting headbutted by Braun Strowman, who took exception to Pearce asking him why he deserves the next shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Pearce then repeatedly tried to announce how the next No. 1 contender would be named only to get interrupted by Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. When he finally did get the announcement out — announcing a No. 1 contender triple threat match on next week's Raw — he accidentally called McIntyre "Drew McInfart."
Pearce quickly corrected himself, but it was too late. Wrestling fans quickly took to Twitter and poked fun at the clip, causing "Drew McInfart" to start trending. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
DREW MCINFART!!!! LMFAOOO #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/83oV4lhtNw— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) November 24, 2020
It's Official
WE TRENDING Y’ALL DREW MCINFART IS OVER 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gtDRBeiy7t— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) November 24, 2020
Even Adam Had a Good Laugh About It!
Apologies to Mr. McInfart, who is obviously the champion of something entirely different. pic.twitter.com/UyfqSbhHj4— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 24, 2020
Simone Heard It Too!
DREW MCINFART— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🎃 (@SimoneGJohnson) November 24, 2020
Of All Time?
DREW MCINFART is my new favorite wrestler of ALL TIME 😂 😂 #WWERAW #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/G6SBS6oyST— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) November 24, 2020
She Heard It Right Away
Adam Pearce: “Drew McInfart!”
Charly: #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BTqCulA4qf— Captain Deadpool (@JustDeadpool316) November 24, 2020
Probably!
I’m going to wake up tomorrow to a thousand Drew McInFART display names in my TL— Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 24, 2020
We Imagine He's Not Happy
I imagine Drew McIntyre is choking Adam Pearce backstage like Homer does to Bart for saying Drew McInfart . #DrewMcinfart -R pic.twitter.com/criix8sMPH— Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) November 24, 2020
Let's Ask Tony...
Drew McInfart? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/frcrs93zWd— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) November 24, 2020