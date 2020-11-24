'Drew McInfart' Starts Trending After Adam Pearce Messes Up Drew McIntyre's Name

This week's Monday Night Raw turned out to be a rough one for WWE official Adam Pearce. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion opened the show by getting headbutted by Braun Strowman, who took exception to Pearce asking him why he deserves the next shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Pearce then repeatedly tried to announce how the next No. 1 contender would be named only to get interrupted by Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. When he finally did get the announcement out — announcing a No. 1 contender triple threat match on next week's Raw — he accidentally called McIntyre "Drew McInfart."

Pearce quickly corrected himself, but it was too late. Wrestling fans quickly took to Twitter and poked fun at the clip, causing "Drew McInfart" to start trending. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.