Drew McIntyre Blasts Conor McGregor for Jokingly Calling out Vince McMahon

Conor McGregor took to Instagram this week and jokingly challenged 74-year-old Vince McMahon to a fight. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught wind of McGregor's joke and fired back with a vicious tweet, bringing up a 2019 incident where McGregor punched an old man at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin and plead guilty to assault. McIntyre wrote, "Big man [Conor McGregor] picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn't drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince.

"You're just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world," he added. "Stick to whiskey McTapper."

