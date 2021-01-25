Drew McIntyre Doesn't Want Bray Wyatt's The Fiend Involved in a WWE Championship Program

✖

Even though they're both on the Monday Night Raw roster, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt haven't really crossed paths since the latter was drafted back in October. McIntyre was still locked in a feud with Randy Orton when Wyatt first arrived, and The Fiend (along with Alexa Bliss) has taken over feuding with "The Viper" since December. McIntyre now finds himself defending his title against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble (with The Miz and his Money in the Bank contract still floating in the background), while Wyatt is teasing a return from being burned alive at TLC.

McIntyre was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda and was asked about the possibility of feuding with Wyatt/The Fiend. "The Scottish Warrior" seemed against the idea — not because of Wyatt, but because of the realism he feels the WWE title deserves.

"Maybe eventually, not right now," McIntyre said. "I'm WWE Champion and I think, in fact I know, like the way I've been building the title, it's about the honor and respect and about wrestling. And there's room on the show for everything, a little bit something for everybody, different characters. It'd be boring if everyone was the same and The Fiend's unique character is so incredible, so out there, but I don't think that's something I think I want to mix the WWE title with. Like that's for, you know that portion of the audience and for me as a fan to watch and be blown away by the spectacle. But when it comes to the WWE Championship, I expect it to be in a wrestling match. You know, like man-on-man, fighting over the title with respect and honor. And that's what I'm all about, that's how I've tried to represent the title and that's how I think it should be represented. Not in a comedic fashion or an [outlandish] fashion, but a realistic wrestling environment."

Wyatt has already found himself in the world championship picture twice since introducing his Firefly Fun House and Fiend personas. He beat Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship back in late 2019 (only after a heavily-criticized Hell in a Cell match), dropped it to Goldberg in three minutes at Saudi Arabia last February, then spent months trying to wrench it away from Braun Strowman last year. He eventually succeeded, only for a returning Roman Reigns to win it back a week later.