Watch: Drew McIntyre Drops an F-Bomb During Intense Raw Talk Promo

Drew McIntyre accidentally let an F-bomb slip during his appearance on Raw Talk this week, prompting "The Scotish Warrior" to immediately apologize. McIntyre was speaking about his rivalry with Sheamus (the two will clash for the third time at Fastlane this Sunday), saying, "It would have been simple [to get a WWE Championship match], just ask me! Just bloody ask me! You want to do that live on Raw? Sever our friendship? All that f—ing..."

Raw Talk host R-Truth kept the conversation rolling, but McIntyre still felt the need to apologize.

"I'm Scottish, I'm so sorry, sometimes I get carried away," McIntyre said. "But you can see exactly where I'm at right now. I'm as passionate as you can possibly be. This Sunday, we're going to get each other in a match, we're going to rip each other apart. And I apologize for my language, I'm not that guy usually. But this is a situation [where] I've been pushed over the edge."

Drew McIntyre dropped an F-bomb on RAW Talk. Bless R-Truth's recovery skills 😂 pic.twitter.com/vtJFy2qkwa — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 16, 2021

This week's Raw started with the announcement that McIntyre would get a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 next month, giving the two-time former champ the opportunity to win his title back after Lashley set him up for a Money in the Bank cash-in back at Elimination Chamber. The show ended with Lashley getting a clean win over Sheamus while McIntyre watched, eventually leading to Lashley taking a Claymore Kick right to the face.

The champ took to Twitter after the show and continued to drive a wedge between McIntyre and Sheamus.

Go figure @DMcIntyreWWE comes in to save his old pal from a bigger ass-kicking than I already gave him. Lemme ask you this, Drew: Would @WWESheamus do the same for you? Use your head. pic.twitter.com/jnF2zwORYk — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 16, 2021

Check out the updated card for Fastlane below: