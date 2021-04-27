Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman Triple Threat Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

✖

The WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash has now been confirmed for a triple threat between current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley against challengers Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. The newest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Braun Stroman approach Adam Pierce about making his way into the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. Pierce agreed that it could be turned into a triple threat if Strowman could defeat McIntyre in the main event of Raw, and that's precisely what happened. So now Lashley has to defend his title against McIntyre and Strowman in the upcoming pay-per-view.

While the match between McIntyre and Strowman seemed like it would be going in McIntyre's favor, as it progressed it was clear that the deck was stacked against him. Through some interference from both MVP and Mace and T-Bar, Strowman was able to successfully pin McIntyre and work his way into the now Triple Threat main event match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Through the match it was clear that McIntyre was the favorite to win as he kept catching Strowman by surprise with big moves despite Strowman arguing that he was as much of a veteran as McIntyre was earlier in WWE Monday Night Raw. But things soon got complicated when Lashley and MVP started watching the match from the commentary table, and it was soon revealed that MVP had some bigger plans in store.

This was revealed when MVP started messing with McIntyre and distracting him, then out of nowhere, both Mace and T-Bar also arrived to throw McIntyre off of his game. With this distraction, Strowman was able to secure the victory and worked his way into the title match at WrestleMania Backlash. The final moments of Raw saw McIntyre and Strowman readying themselves for the big match.

With this Triple Threat set for the upcoming pay-per-view event, now Lashley is in danger of losing the title without even being pinned. But it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Strowman working his way into the match is a sign that he'll be the one holding the title at the end of that event. But what do you think of this new triple threat? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!