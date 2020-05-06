✖

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sat down with Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth this week to discuss his latest film, Extraction, as well as his new fitness app Centr. The entire interview was uploaded to WWE's YouTube Channel on Wednesday, which you can see below. Following the success of Extraction on the Netflix streaming service, writer/producer Joe Russo confirmed with Deadline earlier this week that a sequel is already on the way, though Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave haven't been confirmed just yet.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo said. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Meanwhile, McIntyre is fresh off of beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. He'll compete in his next title defense this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view against Seth Rollins.

The show will be headlined by WWE's latest cinematic match, featuring 12 men and women fighting through WWE Headquarters to win the two Money in the Bank briefcases placed on the roof.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, McIntyre mulled over his ideas for his own cinematic match.

"My wheels are turning," McIntyre explained. "I already have some ideas. I hope everyone on the roster are all pitching ideas and how we can come together as a team to be creative. You can't rely on other people to do the job for you. It's a team effort. I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say if we have Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley end up in a bar situation with our knuckles taped, that may be interesting."

Here is the full card for Money in the Bank as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

