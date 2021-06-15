Drew McIntyre Pins WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Six Days Before WWE Hell in a Cell

✖

Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on this week's Monday Night Raw in what could be a monumental statement heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. McIntyre was originally scheduled to just face AJ Styles in a singles match for the show's main event, but interference from Omos, Lashley and The Viking Raiders eventually turned the bout into a six-man tag match. The final moments of the bout saw Styles collapse as he tried to tag in Omos, instead opting to tag in Lashley. "The All Mighty" was distracted by his frustration with Styles and turned right into a thunderous Claymore Kick from McIntyre.

The two will meet inside the Hell in a Cell structure on Sunday with the WWE Championship on the line. If McIntyre loses, he cannot challenge for the title again while Lashley is champion.

McIntyre and Lashley initially clashed over the title at WrestleMania 37. Lashley won that encounter thanks to a slight distraction from MVP, then pinned Braun Strowman in a triple threat title match involving McIntyre the following month at WrestleMania Backlash.

While "The Scottish Warrior" hasn't held WWE's top title since February, he's argued in interviews that the first loss to Lashley was actually good for his character.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said while on Sunday Night's Main Event last month. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."