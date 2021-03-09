Photos: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus Destroyed Each Other's Backs in Their No DQ Match

✖

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus clashed once again during this week's Monday Night Raw, this time in a No Disqualification match. The bout was thrown out after the two men knocked each other out with two sets of ring steps, and both indicated afterwards that their feud is far from over. @WWEonFOX then uploaded a photo of both men, showing that they had turned each other's backs in hamburger meat with all the bruises and scratches over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sat back throughout the night and poked fun at both men, indicating whoever comes out the winner of the feud will challenge "The All Mighty" at WrestleMania.

Have a No DQ match they said. It will be fun they said. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ediXcbHP2X — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 9, 2021

Don’t worry about me @DMcIntyreWWE. I’ll be here waiting. You got enough to worry about with @WWESheamus. Impress me though. Show me you have what it takes to go one-on-one with the All Mighty. #WWERaw https://t.co/ciRw6ETWG7 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 9, 2021

Come through Sheamo!! You two got a lot to settle. The Champ is here waiting. 👊🏾 https://t.co/Z6iHVQUqDy — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 9, 2021

There's a good chance McIntyre and Sheamus will clash again at Fastlane on March 21 given that all signs have been pointing to McIntyre vs. Lashley at Mania. Lashley was a big part of why McIntyre lost the WWE title in the first place, attacking him following a title defense inside the Elimination Chamber so The Miz could easily cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Regarding WrestleMania, the two-night event only has two matches confirmed so far:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

The show will mark the first pay-per-view to air exclusively on the Peacock network. WWE confirmed on Monday that the transfer from the WWE Network to the NBCUniversal streaming service begins on March 18 and that the Network will be shut down on April 4.