Was Drew McIntyre Taking a Shot at AEW With That WWE Raw Promo?

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a promo from Drew McIntyre where the former WWE Champion talked about his upcoming pay-per-view matches with Sheamus (at Fastlane this Sunday) and Bobby Lashley (at WrestleMania 37 next month). But some fans perked up when when he delivered the line "[when] you make a guarantee and don't deliver, fans get upset and sparks fly." A connection was quickly made to the AEW's recent Revolution pay-per-view, which ended on a low note when the explosion set to "blow up" the ring following an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch resulted in sparklers and small plumes of smoke.

McIntyre spoke with Forbes this week and was asked specifically about that line. He said the comment was purely a coincidence.

"Everyone seems to think 'writers are gonna put all this together,' they don't. Drew McIntyre's out there, and I've got no idea what I'm gonna say and I kind of say how I feel," McIntyre said. "I went out there, I said that, and I [heard] 'sparks fly' come out my mouth. I didn't think twice about it, I just rolled right through it, I said my whole interview and watched the match ringside--which was an awesome match. I came back, and somebody came up to me and said 'I saw what you did there.' 'What did I do?' And then they played it out to me and I went 'Oh, yeah, that could be taken that way.' Maybe subconsciously I made a joke...I don't like that shot back-and-forth stuff, I don't see the point it's not good for business."

In storyline, the misfire was explained as Don Callis and Kenny Omega deliberately sabotaging the moment in order to disappoint fans and make Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston look foolish. In actuality, it was merely a dud.

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised," Omega said in an out-of-character statement last week. "It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”