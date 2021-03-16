WWE Announces Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship Match for WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE kicked off this week's Monday Night Raw by officially confirming Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 next month. Lashley cost "The Scottish Warrior" the title back at Elimination Chamber last month, attacking him after a succesful title defense inside the Chamber that made him an easy target for The Miz's Money in the Bank contract. Lashley then revealed the next night that Miz hired The Hurt Business to attack McIntyre, and that he would get the first crack at The Miz. He defeated "The A-Lister" in just three minutes a week later, winning the first world championship of his WWE career.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The two-day event marks the first WWE event to have live fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

McIntyre interrupted a promo between Lashley and Miz, declaring that not only would he run through The Miz tonight but that he'd take down Sheamus in another match at Fastlane in order to get to Lashley.

To add some extra intrigue into the mix, Sheamus attacked Lashley while MVP's back was turned to seemingly set up another match for later in the night.

Lashley made it clear interviews leading up to his WWE title win that he wants a one-on-one match with Drew.

"As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time," Lashley told Inside The Ropes. "So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg."

"Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I'm looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew," he added. "Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy."