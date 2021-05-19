Drew McIntyre Still Wants His Rematch With WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

✖

Drew McIntyre came inches away from beating Roman Reigns in a battle between champions at Survivor Series last November, but thanks to a low blow from Reigns and a superkick from Jey Uso "The Celtic Warrior" came up short against "The Tribal Chief." But McIntyre hasn't forgotten about nor Reigns, nor has he given up on trying to get a rematch with him. McIntyre gave an interview with Mid-Day this week and was asked to name three potential opponents he wants to face in the future. "The Head of the Table" was at the top of his list.

"With Roman it's pretty obvious there is unfinished business, we are a couple of Superstars at the top of our game on our respective brands, we had a cheap finish from the last match with all the interference and the low blow," McIntyre said.

This isn't the first time Drew has brought Roman up in an interview.

"I told Roman that I'm not the same guy; I'm on a whole new level now, and you're going to find that out," McIntyre said while on The Bump in December. "He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I'm capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it'll be WrestleMania-level."

"I'm the first to admit when I came back to the company and saw how far Roman had come since I was gone, he's proven himself time after time. He talks about levels, and it's not only what you see in the ring, but it's also what he does outside of it as well," he continued. "He's proven himself for years, but I wanted that top spot. I had to work my butt off to get there. It took my 20 years to get there, but I've gotten myself up there. I've still got things to prove. But Roman took it lightly, simple as that. I'm going to knock him back down to Earth, and hopefully back to the Roman I remember, the workhorse. Right now, he's just a piece of crap when it comes to his attitude. But he does get it done in the ring, and he's entertaining to watch."