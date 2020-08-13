Drew McIntyre Wants to Stop John Cena From Breaking Ric Flair's WWE World Championship Record

✖

Before he was punted in the skull and written off television by Randy Orton, Ric Flair mentioned in his emotional promo on this week's Monday Night Raw that he wants "The Viper" to break his record for most world championship reigns. Flair also made the subtle mention that he currently shares the record at 16 reigns with John Cena, who picked up his record-tying reign back in early 2017. Cena has shifted into a part-time role since that final reign and hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36. But if he were to come back and try and get that 17th reign, he'd likely have to go through current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"The Scottish Psychopath" was asked about that potential match this week in an interview with The Sun. He made it clear that not only would he want the match, he'd win and add Cena to the growing list of stars he has conquered.

"I would say 'you're the one I want to beat'. I want that name on my list," McIntyre said. "It'd be a heck of a match."

McIntyre won his first world championship at WrestleMania, defeating Brock Lesnar in just five minutes. He's since defended the title against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP and Dolph Ziggler, and will face Orton in a title match at SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, McIntyre listed a few potential challengers he wants to face in the future (hopefully after WWE's next Draft).

"There's a few guys," McIntyre responded. "Like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I'd love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting. It's not so often you pay and you see two larger than life superstars going at it, but two that can actually move around I think would make for a very interesting match-up.

"It would be Sheamus over there. Him and I go way back to when I was about 18, 19 years old, he was about 43. He was a little bit older (laughs). We've got that big brother, little brother relationship. We both get signed in the same day, came to America together, developmental together. The night I won the IC title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously his career ascended from there, mine went on the down slope until I got fired. I returned, he'd come down a little bit and then I exploded into the main event scene while he's still trying to find his way back there. I think there's a very interesting jealous older brother with little brother storyline that's got a lot of real footage, a lot of real depth that fans would get behind, especially Scotland versus Ireland beating the crap out of each other. That would be great. We could definitely do that one in the bar again."

SummerSlam takes place on Aug. 23.

