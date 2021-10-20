The Rock Loved Current WWE Superstar’s Imitation of Him

Current WWE Superstar Carmella recently uploaded a video of herself imitating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, complete with a bald cap and sunglass while lipsynching to one of his classic promos. Apparently “The People’s Champ” saw the video and absolutely loved it, as she confirmed on a recent episode of After The Bell that he personally reached out to her.

“I decided to be The Rock.I think I nailed it.The Rock messaged me on Instagram.He was very complimentary,” she said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “I couldn’t even believe it.My mind was blown.He said, ‘Oh my God.That was so funny.’He was giving me tips.He said, ‘The cadence on that is not easy.’He started cutting a promo.I don’t fangirl that much.The amount of people we meet in this business is like, ‘Oh yea, it’s just another day.’But for The Rock to recognize me, I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

https://youtu.be/QabgAIwlgpw

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion made it to the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown tournament last week before losing to Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Her “Most Beautiful Woman in WWE” gimmick recently had a new wrinkle added in with her wearing a bejeweled face mask, which she explained in the interview was incredibly uncomfortable to make.

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “I never want to do that again.It was the most uncomfortable situation.I had to sit in a chair with trash bags taped all over me.They put this goo all over my face.The only thing preventing me from suffocating were two tiny, baby, little holes in my nostrils.I had to sit there for 45 minutes.I had anxiety.It was awful.They said even Triple H couldn’t do it.They said he had to rip it off when he had to get fitted for something.They said not many people can go through it.”

