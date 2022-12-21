WWE: Update on Edge's Current Contract

Edge has been off WWE TV ever since he lost an I Quit Match against Finn Balor back at Extreme Rules in October. "The Rated-R Superstar" has been back with WWE since returning at the Royal Rumble in 2020, wrestling 21 matches since taking part in the 30-man battle royal. Nine of those matches took place this year, mostly spaced out on pay-per-view along with a couple of bouts on Monday Night Raw. Sean Ross Sapp explained in a new report on Wednesday on Fightful Select that Edge's sporadic appearances are due to his current contract, which only has a limited number of dates.

"One WWE higher-up said that the vignettes this past summer were a way to 'buy some weeks' on television before Edge's return, and give them a little more time in order to build to some important matches throughout the rest of the year, which happened with the Balor and Priest matchups," Sapp wrote. He then explained that the original reporting for Edge's contract when he signed in 2020 has been proven to be incorrect and that it's unclear if his current deal is up soon or if there's additional time left over from when he suffered a torn tricep in mid-2020.

It was reported this past weekend that one of the matches being considered for January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. The report also noted the plan would be for Balor to use his "Demon" persona, something he hasn't even hinted at since joining The Judgement Day. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...